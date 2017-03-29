Todd McFarlane’s Spawn Limited Edition Ultra-Action Figures Gate Keeper Series 8

4K Blu-ray SKU: 170330-64159-1

UPC: 787926101942

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures

Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Horror | Science Fiction

Studio: McFarlane Toys

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

For sale is a 1997 Original Release Spawn Gate Keeper Ultra Action Figure Series 8, with Real Cloth Cape and Firing Arm. The figure is brand new and still sealed in its original packaging. The packaging shows signs of wear, with bends, corner dings and a few small tears.

Package Size: 9.3 x 7.1 x 2 inches

Figure Size: 6 inches

Arm Fires

Real cloth cape

Weapon launching arm really fires!

Manufactured: 1997

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Horror | McFarlane Toys | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantasy Art | Toys & Figures