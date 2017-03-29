Twitter
Todd McFarlane’s Spawn Limited Edition Ultra-Action Figures Gate Keeper Series 8

$15.00

$11.50


1 in stock


4K Blu-raySKU: 170330-64159-1
UPC: 787926101942
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Horror | Science Fiction
Studio: McFarlane Toys
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

For sale is a 1997 Original Release Spawn Gate Keeper Ultra Action Figure Series 8, with Real Cloth Cape and Firing Arm. The figure is brand new and still sealed in its original packaging. The packaging shows signs of wear, with bends, corner dings and a few small tears.

  • Package Size: 9.3 x 7.1 x 2 inches
  • Figure Size: 6 inches
  • Arm Fires
  • Real cloth cape
  • Weapon launching arm really fires!
  • Manufactured: 1997

