Tim Daly and Eve Gordon in Almost Grown (1988) Original Press Publicity Photo. Co-created by David Chase, Almost Grown also stars Rita Taggart, Michael Alldredge, Richard Schaal, Albert Macklin, Ocean Hellman, Anita Gillette, Raffi Di Blasio, Melissa Hayden, Malcolm Stewart, Nathaniel Moreau, Peri Gilpin, Jackie Swanson, Marcia Cross and Dann Florek.

Items have wear and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.