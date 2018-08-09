The Young Vagabond 20 x 30 inch Original Shaw Brothers Movie Poster (1985)

V1 SKU: 180809-75227-1

Weight: 1.03 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition. V2 SKU: 180809-75227-2

Weight: 1.03 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition. SKU: 180809-75227-1Weight: 1.03 lbsCondition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.SKU: 180809-75227-2Weight: 1.03 lbsCondition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Gordon Liu items

Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space

Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Foreign Films | Martial Arts

Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming

Studio: Shaw Brothers Studio

Rating: NR

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Young Vagabond 20 x 30 inch Original Movie Poster (1985).

The item is in good condition with bends, creases, small tears and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

Size: 20x30 in

Cast: Feng Ku | Feng Kuan | Gordon Liu | Hoi-San Kwan | Hsin Nan Hung | Jason Pai Piao | Kuo Hua Chang | Ying-Ying Hui | Yiu-Sing Cheung

Directors: Sze Yu Lau

Project Name: The Young Vagabond

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Featured - Email | Foreign Films | Martial Arts | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Original | Shaw Brothers Studio | Throwback Space