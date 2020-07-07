The Wizard of Oz Press Photo (1939) [PHO101]

$9.99
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Hit Pictures | Photo Prints
Lines: Throwback Space
Genres: Adventure | Book Based | Family | Fantasy
Studio: MGM
Original U.S. Release: August 25, 1939
Rating: PG
Details
The Wizard of Oz Press Photo (1939). The item is in good condition with some bends and creases. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Pages: 1
Cast: Frank Morgan | Judy Garland | Ray Bolger
Directors: George Cukor | Mervyn LeRoy | Victor Fleming
Project Name: The Wizard of Oz
