The Wizard of Oz Press Photo (1939) [PHO101]

View larger $9.99 $7.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





photo SKU: 200707-81229-1

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Judy Garland items

Product Types: Hit Pictures | Photo Prints

Lines: Throwback Space

Genres: Adventure | Book Based | Family | Fantasy

Studio: MGM

Original U.S. Release: August 25, 1939

Rating: PG

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Wizard of Oz Press Photo (1939). The item is in good condition with some bends and creases. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Pages: 1

Cast: Frank Morgan | Judy Garland | Ray Bolger

Directors: George Cukor | Mervyn LeRoy | Victor Fleming

Project Name: The Wizard of Oz

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | Book Based | Family | Fantasy | MGM | Photo Prints | Throwback Space