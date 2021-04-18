- Authors Martin Luther King Jr.
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Formats: Vinyl
- Genres: Musical
- Studios: Audiofidelity Enterprises | Phoenix 10
The Wisdom of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. RARE Vinyl Edition (1962).
Item has wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.
Playlists
- Side A
- The American Dream - Part 1
- Basic Human Rights
- America's Split Personality
- The Price America Must Pay
- World Perspective
- Interrelation of Life
- Racial Supremacy
- Side B
- The American Dream - Part 2
- Creative Protest
- Negative and Positive
- Kinds of Love
- Black Supremacy
- Achievement of the Dream
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Martin Luther King Jr.
- Genres: Musical
- Studios / Manufacturers: Audiofidelity Enterprises | Phoenix 10
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word | Vinyl
- Music Genres: Spoken Word