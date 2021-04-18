Share Page Support Us
The Wisdom of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. RARE Vinyl Edition (1962)

Vinyl
SKU: 210418-86487-1
Part No: PHX-343
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

The Wisdom of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. RARE Vinyl Edition (1962).

Item has wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Playlists

  • Side A
  • The American Dream - Part 1
  • Basic Human Rights
  • America's Split Personality
  • The Price America Must Pay
  • World Perspective
  • Interrelation of Life
  • Racial Supremacy
  • Side B
  • The American Dream - Part 2
  • Creative Protest
  • Negative and Positive
  • Kinds of Love
  • Black Supremacy
  • Achievement of the Dream

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
