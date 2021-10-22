Share Page Support Us
The Way of Darkness: A Tribute to John Carpenter Limited Lavander/Purple Vinyl

$32.99
$29.99
2 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 211022-96761-1
UPC: 760137601814
Part No: RBL079LP
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

Tribute Album Featuring Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin, Leather Strip, Code Elektro, Tibia, Ketvector Limited Vinyl

Legendary director and music composer John Carpenter is one the most influential artists of the Horror Soundtrack genre. This musical tribute combines some of Carpenter’s best musical atmospheres with very special guests such as Claudio Simonetti (Goblin), who brings us two interpretations of Halloween & 1997, along with Leather Strip, Motion Kapture, Ketvector, as well as artists of the New Retro Wave scene such as Code Elektro, Tibia, Simulakrum Lab and many others. A must have for any true fan of John Carpenter, horror, and electronic music! Hographic/Lavander Vinyl

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 50 min
  • Material: Lavander/Purple Vinyl
