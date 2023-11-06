View larger $59.29

$53.90 See Options - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5 6

6 in stock Vinyl

SKU: 231107-112159

UPC: 657768359439

Part No: WW010

Weight: 2.3 lbs

Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Presenting The Warriors Music from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Crimson and Leather Colored Vinyl Edition. This deluxe double LP features the re-mastered 1979 original soundtrack, in addition to, the complete film score by Barry DeVorzon.

Directed by Walter Hill and based off of the 1965 novel by Sol Yurick of the same name, THE WARRIORS is a 1979 action-thriller film based on a fictitious New York City and the feuding gangs that inhabit it. THE WARRIORS has permeated the landscape of pop culture, music, film, fashion, comics, and video games.

Waxwork worked directly from the original master tapes of both the original 1979 soundtrack and film score to bring audiences a brand new transfer of every musical cue heard in the movie.

Features artwork by comics artist Dave Rapoza, double LP 180 gram “Warriors” Crimson and Leather colored vinyl, a 12″x12″ printed insert, and deluxe packaging including old style tip-on gatefold jackets with matte satin coating.

Special Features

Original Artwork by Dave Rapoza

The Complete 1979 Soundtrack

The Complete Score by Barry DeVorzon

Sourced The Original Master Tapes

180 Gram "Warriors" Colored Vinyl

Deluxe Packaging

Old Style Tip-On Gatefold Jackets with Matte Satin Coating

12"x12" Insert

Playlists

Side A

Theme From The Warriors by Barry De Vorzon

Nowhere To Run by Arnold McCuller

In Havana by Kenny Vance with Ismael Miranda

Echoes In My Mind by Mandrill

The Fight by Barry De Vorzon

Side B

In The City by Joe Walsh

Love Is A Fire by Genya Ravan with Rouge

Baseball Furies Chase by Barry De Vorzon

You're Movin' Too Slow by Johnny Vastano

Last Of An Ancient Breed by Desmond Child And Rouge

Side C (by Barry De Vorzon)

Wonder Wheel (Main Title)

Graveyard

Night Run

The Orphans/Turnbull A.C.'s Pt. 1/Riff Boss/Turnbull A.C.'s Pt. 2/Molotov Cocktail

March To Station

Luther Shoots Cyrus/Train Walking

Side D (by Barry De Vorzon)

Baseball Furies Chase/The Fight

Into The Tunnel

Skater/Men's Room/The Fight (Alternate)

Riffs Learn Truth/Platform/Warriors & Rogues

Platform (Alternate)/Warriors & Rogues (Alternate)

Specifications