Presenting The Warriors Music from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Crimson and Leather Colored Vinyl Edition. This deluxe double LP features the re-mastered 1979 original soundtrack, in addition to, the complete film score by Barry DeVorzon.
Directed by Walter Hill and based off of the 1965 novel by Sol Yurick of the same name, THE WARRIORS is a 1979 action-thriller film based on a fictitious New York City and the feuding gangs that inhabit it. THE WARRIORS has permeated the landscape of pop culture, music, film, fashion, comics, and video games.
Waxwork worked directly from the original master tapes of both the original 1979 soundtrack and film score to bring audiences a brand new transfer of every musical cue heard in the movie.
Features artwork by comics artist Dave Rapoza, double LP 180 gram “Warriors” Crimson and Leather colored vinyl, a 12″x12″ printed insert, and deluxe packaging including old style tip-on gatefold jackets with matte satin coating.
Special Features
- Original Artwork by Dave Rapoza
- The Complete 1979 Soundtrack
- The Complete Score by Barry DeVorzon
- Sourced The Original Master Tapes
- 180 Gram "Warriors" Colored Vinyl
- Deluxe Packaging
- Old Style Tip-On Gatefold Jackets with Matte Satin Coating
- 12"x12" Insert
Playlists
Side A
Theme From The Warriors by Barry De Vorzon
Nowhere To Run by Arnold McCuller
In Havana by Kenny Vance with Ismael Miranda
Echoes In My Mind by Mandrill
The Fight by Barry De Vorzon
Side B
In The City by Joe Walsh
Love Is A Fire by Genya Ravan with Rouge
Baseball Furies Chase by Barry De Vorzon
You're Movin' Too Slow by Johnny Vastano
Last Of An Ancient Breed by Desmond Child And Rouge
Side C (by Barry De Vorzon)
Wonder Wheel (Main Title)
Graveyard
Night Run
The Orphans/Turnbull A.C.'s Pt. 1/Riff Boss/Turnbull A.C.'s Pt. 2/Molotov Cocktail
March To Station
Luther Shoots Cyrus/Train Walking
Side D (by Barry De Vorzon)
Baseball Furies Chase/The Fight
Into The Tunnel
Skater/Men's Room/The Fight (Alternate)
Riffs Learn Truth/Platform/Warriors & Rogues
Platform (Alternate)/Warriors & Rogues (Alternate)
Specifications
- Material:180 gram Warriors Crimson and Leather colored vinyl
- Number of Discs:2