- Cast: Brian Tyler | David Harris | David Patrick Kelly | Deborah Van Valkenburgh | Dennis Gregory | Dorsey Wright | Ginny Ortiz | James Remar | John Snyder | Lynne Thigpen | Marcelino Sánchez | Mercedes Ruehl | Michael Beck | Roger Hill | Terry Michos | Tom McKitterick
- Directors: Walter Hill
- Project Name The Warriors
- Product Types: Apparel & Accessories | Memorabilia | Film | Pins - Enamel
- Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
- Genres: Action | Cult Cinema | Thrillers
- Studios: Waxwork
- Original Release Date: February 1, 1979
- Rating: R
The Warriors Movie Enamel Pins by Waxwork. High quality soft enamel pins on custom backing card. Represent your favorite gang from the cult classic The Warriors.
Special Features
- Based on the Walter Hill-directed cult classic gang film The Warriors
- High quality, soft enamel pins on custom printed backing card
Specifications
- Material: Enamel/Plastic
