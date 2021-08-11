Share Page Support Us
The Warriors Movie Enamel Pins by Waxwork

The Warriors Movie Enamel Pins by Waxwork
The Warriors Movie Enamel Pins by Waxwork
The Warriors Movie Enamel Pins by Waxwork
The Warriors Movie Enamel Pins by Waxwork
The Warriors Movie Enamel Pins by Waxwork
The Warriors Movie Enamel Pins by Waxwork
The Warriors Movie Enamel Pins by Waxwork
The Warriors Movie Enamel Pins by Waxwork
$35.99
From: $18.97
3 in stock
The Warriors Gang Pin
SKU: 210811-88334-1
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: New
The Warriors Movie Enamel Pins by Waxwork

4 in stock
Electric Eliminators Gang Pin
SKU: 210811-88334-2
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: New
The Warriors Movie Enamel Pins by Waxwork

4 in stock
The Furies Gang Pin
SKU: 210811-88334-3
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: New
The Warriors Movie Enamel Pins by Waxwork

4 in stock
The Lizzies Gang Pin
SKU: 210811-88334-4
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: New
The Warriors Movie Enamel Pins by Waxwork

4 in stock
Riffs Gang Pin
SKU: 210811-88334-5
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: New
The Warriors Movie Enamel Pins by Waxwork

4 in stock
The Rogues Gang Pin
SKU: 210811-88334-6
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: New
The Warriors Movie Enamel Pins by Waxwork

4 in stock
Turnbull ACs Gang Pin
SKU: 210811-88334-7
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: New
The Warriors Movie Enamel Pins by Waxwork

The Warriors Movie Enamel Pins by Waxwork. High quality soft enamel pins on custom backing card. Represent your favorite gang from the cult classic The Warriors.

Special Features

  • Based on the Walter Hill-directed cult classic gang film The Warriors
  • High quality, soft enamel pins on custom printed backing card

Specifications

  • Material: Enamel/Plastic
