Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Walking Dead: The Official Cookbook and Survival Guide Hardcover Edition

The Walking Dead: The Official Cookbook and Survival Guide Hardcover Edition
View larger
The Walking Dead: The Official Cookbook and Survival Guide Hardcover Edition
The Walking Dead: The Official Cookbook and Survival Guide Hardcover Edition
The Walking Dead: The Official Cookbook and Survival Guide Hardcover Edition
The Walking Dead: The Official Cookbook and Survival Guide Hardcover Edition
The Walking Dead: The Official Cookbook and Survival Guide Hardcover Edition
The Walking Dead: The Official Cookbook and Survival Guide Hardcover Edition

$29.99

$24.70


1 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 210103-84085-1
ISBN-10: 1683830784
ISBN-13: 9781683830788
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Andrew Lincoln | Chandler Riggs | Danai Gurira | Jeffrey Dean Morgan | Lennie James  items
Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Television | Horror | Zombie Films
Studio: Insight Editions
Original U.S. Release: October 31, 2010
Item Release Date: October 10, 2017
Rating: TV-MA
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Based on the hit AMC television series, this cookbook is packed with life-saving tips and unique recipes inspired by The Walking Dead.

The Walking Dead: The Official Cookbook and Survival Guide details the skills and recipes you need to survive (while avoiding being eaten) during a walker apocalypse. Inspired by the hit AMC television series, the book features recipes for meals featured on the show, plus food and drinks inspired by key characters and locations, along with expert information on foraging, hunting wild game, and outdoor cooking. Featuring familiar treats like Carl’s pudding, Carol Peletier’s baked goods, and Hershel’s spaghetti, this is the ultimate gift for fans and walker-wary survivalists alike.

Specifications

  • Pages: 144
  • Size: 8 x 0.8 x 10 in
  • Language: English

Cast: Andrew Lincoln | Chandler Riggs | Danai Gurira | Jeffrey Dean Morgan | Khary Payton | Lauren Cohan | Laurie Holden | Lennie James | Melissa McBride | Michael Cudlitz | Norman Reedus | Steven Yeun | Tom Payne
Project Name: The Walking Dead
Authors: Lauren Wilson
Contributors: Yunhee Kim

Related Items

John Carpenter Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998
Marvel Captain America Civil War Shield Logo Pendant Stainless Steel Necklace (2016)
John Carpenter’s Big Trouble in Little China Blu-ray
Mad Mad: Fury Road Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD – Music by Tom Holkenborg aka Junkie XL
The Simpson’s: The Complete Twentieth Season Collector’s Blu-ray Edition
PlayStation Underground Vol. 2.4 Demo Discs
Star Trek: The Next Generation Collector’s Edition Communicator Pin Set of 2 (1993)
The Grandmaster Original Motion Picture Soundtrack on Limited Edition Vinyl – Featuring Ennio Morricone, Shigeru Umebayashi & Nathaniel Mechaly
Black Eagle 2-Disc Special Collector’s Edition [Blu-ray + DVD, 2018]
AMC The Walking Dead Poster Collection – 40 Removable Posters Oversized 16 x 12 inches

Categories

Action | Adventure | Cult Television | Hardcover Books | Horror | Insight Editions | Zombie Films