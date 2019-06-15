The Taking of Pelham One Two Three Paperback Movie Tie-In Edition (March 1974) Dell 8495 [193131]

View larger $12.99 $8.97 - Select Qty - 1

Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Original U.S. Release: October 2, 1974

Item Release Date: March 1, 1974

Details

The Taking of Pelham One Two Three Paperback Movie Tie-In Edition (March 1974) Dell 8495.

The item is in good condition with bends, creases, small tears and edge wear. A few pages have creases. See photos for details.

Cast: Earl Hindman | Hector Elizondo | Jerry Stiller | Julius Harris | Martin Balsam | Nathan George | Robert Shaw | Rudy Bond | Walter Matthau

Directors: Joseph Sargent

Project Name: The Taking of Pelham One Two Three

Authors: John Godey

