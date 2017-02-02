The Taking of Pelham One Two Three Kino Lorber 42nd Anniversary Special Edition

$19.95
$13.99
UPC: 738329203085
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Action | Crime | Drama | Thriller
Studio: Kino Lorber
Original U.S. Release: October 2, 1974
Item Release Date: July 5, 2016
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Screen legends Walter Matthau (The Laughing Policeman) and Robert Shaw (Figures in a Landscape) team up with Martin Balsam (After the Fox) and Hector Elizondo (Cuba) to deliver a sure-fire entertainment that’s gripping and exciting from beginning to end and is guaranteed to give you the ride of your life. A gang of armed professionals hijack a New York subway train somewhere outside the Pelham station threatening to kill one hostage per minute unless their demands are met. Forced to stall these unknown assailants until a ransom is delivered or a rescue is made, transit chief Lt. Garber (Matthau) must shrewdly outmaneuver one of the craftiest and cruelest villains (Shaw) in a battle of wits that will either end heroically or tragically. Featuring masterful direction by Joseph Sargent (White Lightning), gorgeous widescreen cinematography by Owen Roizman (The French Connection), a classic rousing score by David Shire (The Conversation) and top-notch editing by Jerry Greenberg (Apocalypse Now) and Robert Q. Lovett (Cotton Comes to Harlem).
Special Features
- Interview with star Hector Elizondo
- Interview with Composer David Shire
- Interview with Editor Gerald B. Greenberg
- Audio Commentary by Actor/Filmmaker Pat Healy and Film Programmer/Historian Jim Healy
- "Trailers From Hell" with Josh Olson
- Animated Montage of Stills and Posters
- Original Theatrical Trailer
Specifications
- Runtime: 104 minutes
- Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1
- Region: Region A
Cast: Dick O'Neill | Doris Roberts | Earl Hindman | Hector Elizondo | James Broderick | Jerry Stiller | Julius Harris | Kenneth McMillan | Martin Balsam | Robert Shaw | Walter Matthau
Directors: Joseph Sargent
Related Items
Categories
Action | Blu-ray | Crime | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Drama | Kino Lorber | Movies & TV | Thriller | Throwback Space