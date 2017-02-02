Twitter
The Taking of Pelham One Two Three Kino Lorber 42nd Anniversary Special Edition
The Taking of Pelham One Two Three Kino Lorber 42nd Anniversary Special Edition
$19.95

$13.99


2 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 170203-62761-1
UPC: 738329203085
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Action | Crime | Drama | Thriller
Studio: Kino Lorber
Original U.S. Release: October 2, 1974
Item Release Date: July 5, 2016
Rating: R
Details

Screen legends Walter Matthau (The Laughing Policeman) and Robert Shaw (Figures in a Landscape) team up with Martin Balsam (After the Fox) and Hector Elizondo (Cuba) to deliver a sure-fire entertainment that’s gripping and exciting from beginning to end and is guaranteed to give you the ride of your life. A gang of armed professionals hijack a New York subway train somewhere outside the Pelham station threatening to kill one hostage per minute unless their demands are met. Forced to stall these unknown assailants until a ransom is delivered or a rescue is made, transit chief Lt. Garber (Matthau) must shrewdly outmaneuver one of the craftiest and cruelest villains (Shaw) in a battle of wits that will either end heroically or tragically. Featuring masterful direction by Joseph Sargent (White Lightning), gorgeous widescreen cinematography by Owen Roizman (The French Connection), a classic rousing score by David Shire (The Conversation) and top-notch editing by Jerry Greenberg (Apocalypse Now) and Robert Q. Lovett (Cotton Comes to Harlem).

Special Features

  • Interview with star Hector Elizondo
  • Interview with Composer David Shire
  • Interview with Editor Gerald B. Greenberg
  • Audio Commentary by Actor/Filmmaker Pat Healy and Film Programmer/Historian Jim Healy
  • "Trailers From Hell" with Josh Olson
  • Animated Montage of Stills and Posters
  • Original Theatrical Trailer

Specifications

  • Runtime: 104 minutes
  • Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1
  • Region: Region A

Cast: Dick O'Neill | Doris Roberts | Earl Hindman | Hector Elizondo | James Broderick | Jerry Stiller | Julius Harris | Kenneth McMillan | Martin Balsam | Robert Shaw | Walter Matthau
Directors: Joseph Sargent

