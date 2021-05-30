- Artists Earl Van Dyke Six | George Fame and the Blue Flames | Martha and the Vandellas | Smokey Robinson and the Miracles | Stevie Wonder | The Supremes | Tony Marsh
- Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
- Lines: Throwback Space
- Genres: Music Videos | Musical
- Original Release Date: March 20, 1965
- Rating: PG
- More: Stevie Wonder
The Supremes Astoria Finsbury Park London (March 20, 1965) 23 X 33 inch Concert Poster. Concert also featured Martha and the Vandellas, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson and the Miracles, Earl Van Dyke Six, George Fame and the Blue Flames, and your compere Tony Marsh.
Specifications
- Size: 23x33 in
