View larger $13.99

$9.99 See Options - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4

4 in stock Poster

SKU: 210529-87158-1

Part No: 53146R 233

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: New



The Supremes Astoria Finsbury Park London (March 20, 1965) 23 X 33 inch Concert Poster. Concert also featured Martha and the Vandellas, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson and the Miracles, Earl Van Dyke Six, George Fame and the Blue Flames, and your compere Tony Marsh.

Specifications

Size: 23x33 in

