The Supremes Astoria Finsbury Park London (March 20, 1965) 23 X 33 inch Concert Poster

$13.99
$9.99
4 in stock
Poster
SKU: 210529-87158-1
Part No: 53146R 233
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

The Supremes Astoria Finsbury Park London (March 20, 1965) 23 X 33 inch Concert Poster. Concert also featured Martha and the Vandellas, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson and the Miracles, Earl Van Dyke Six, George Fame and the Blue Flames, and your compere Tony Marsh.

Specifications

  • Size: 23x33 in
