The Story of the Little Red Hen: A Disneyland Record and Book LLP332 (1968) 84010

View larger $16.00 $10.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Softcover Book SKU: 191013-79414-1

Weight: 0.15 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word | Softcover Books

Formats: Vinyl

Genres: Adventure | Comedy | Family | Fantasy

Studio: Walt Disney Records

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Story of the Little Red Hen: A Disneyland Record and Book LLP332 (1968)

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | Comedy | Family | Fantasy | Music & Spoken Word | Softcover Books | Vinyl | Walt Disney Records