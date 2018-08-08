The Spearman (a.k.a. The Flag of Iron) Press Booklet Shaw Brothers, Chang Cheh (1980) [LBY11]

Booklet SKU: 180808-75181-1

The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item.

Studio: Shaw Brothers Studio

Original U.S. Release: February 1, 1984

Rating: R

The Spearman (a.k.a. The Flag of Iron) Press Booklet Shaw Brothers, Chang Cheh.

The item is in good condition with bends, creases, small tears and edge wear. See photos for details.

Size: 10 x 13.75 in. folded / 19.5 x 13.75 in. spread

Cast: Chok Chow Cheung | Feng Kuan | Feng Lu | Hsiu-Chun Lin | Kam Chiang | Kwok Wing Ha | Li Wang | Phillip Chung-Fung Kwok | Shen Chan | Sheng Chiang | Shih-Ou Chang | Tien Hsiang Lung

Directors: Cheh Chang

Project Name: The Flag of Iron

