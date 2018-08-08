Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Spearman (a.k.a. The Flag of Iron) Press Booklet Shaw Brothers, Chang Cheh (1980) [LBY11]

The Spearman (a.k.a. The Flag of Iron) Press Booklet Shaw Brothers, Chang Cheh (1980) [LBY11]
View larger
The Spearman (a.k.a. The Flag of Iron) Press Booklet Shaw Brothers, Chang Cheh (1980) [LBY11]
The Spearman (a.k.a. The Flag of Iron) Press Booklet Shaw Brothers, Chang Cheh (1980) [LBY11]
The Spearman (a.k.a. The Flag of Iron) Press Booklet Shaw Brothers, Chang Cheh (1980) [LBY11]
The Spearman (a.k.a. The Flag of Iron) Press Booklet Shaw Brothers, Chang Cheh (1980) [LBY11]

$34.99

$23.97


1 in stock


BookletSKU: 180808-75181-1
Weight: 1.03 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Cheh Chang  items
Product Types: Hit Pictures | Press Ads & Books
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Foreign Films | Martial Arts
Studio: Shaw Brothers Studio
Original U.S. Release: February 1, 1984
Rating: R
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Spearman (a.k.a. The Flag of Iron) Press Booklet Shaw Brothers, Chang Cheh.

The item is in good condition with bends, creases, small tears and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 10 x 13.75 in. folded / 19.5 x 13.75 in. spread

Cast: Chok Chow Cheung | Feng Kuan | Feng Lu | Hsiu-Chun Lin | Kam Chiang | Kwok Wing Ha | Li Wang | Phillip Chung-Fung Kwok | Shen Chan | Sheng Chiang | Shih-Ou Chang | Tien Hsiang Lung
Directors: Cheh Chang
Project Name: The Flag of Iron

Related Items

Django Prepare A Coffin Arrow 2-Disc Special Edition Blu-ray + DVD Combo Set Spaghetti Western
Harley Quinn 22 x 34 inch Character Poster
Alvarado’s Pin-up Nudes Hardcover Edition
Godfather from Canton 21 x 31 inch Original Movie Poster – Gordon Liu (1982)
Sons of Anarchy Samcro 24 x 36 inch Television Series Poster
Bruce Lee Nunchuck Swing Short Sleeve Apparel
Bruce Lee Jeet Kune Do Enter the Dragon Pose Long Sleeve & Tank Top Shirt Styles
RARE “Vote For Gore” Fox Horror Home Video Promotional Playing Card Set (2007)
Bruce Lee Side Strike Short Sleeve Apparel
Bruce Lee’s Jeet Kune Do Academy Long Sleeve, Tank and Polo Shirts

Categories

Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Foreign Films | Martial Arts | Press Ads & Books | Shaw Brothers Studio | Throwback Space

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *