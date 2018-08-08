The Spearman (a.k.a. The Flag of Iron) Press Booklet Shaw Brothers, Chang Cheh (1980) [LBY11]

$34.99
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Studio: Shaw Brothers Studio
Original U.S. Release: February 1, 1984
Rating: R
Details
The Spearman (a.k.a. The Flag of Iron) Press Booklet Shaw Brothers, Chang Cheh.
The item is in good condition with bends, creases, small tears and edge wear. See photos for details.
Specifications
- Size: 10 x 13.75 in. folded / 19.5 x 13.75 in. spread
Cast: Chok Chow Cheung | Feng Kuan | Feng Lu | Hsiu-Chun Lin | Kam Chiang | Kwok Wing Ha | Li Wang | Phillip Chung-Fung Kwok | Shen Chan | Sheng Chiang | Shih-Ou Chang | Tien Hsiang Lung
Directors: Cheh Chang
Project Name: The Flag of Iron
