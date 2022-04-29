The Six Million Dollar Man Classic TV Series 51×27 inch Licensed Beach Towel Lee Majors [T35]

- Cast: Alan Oppenheimer | Lee Majors | Lindsay Wagner | Martin E. Brooks | Richard Anderson
- Project Name The Six Million Dollar Man
- Characters Col. Steve Austin
- Product Types: Home & Bath | Beach Towels
- Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
- Genres: Action | Drama | Science Fiction
- Original Release Date: January 18, 1974
- Rating: TV-PG
- More: Lee Majors
- See All BEACH TOWEL DESIGNS
- Dye Sublimated Print Uniquely Hand Printed in the USA.
- The dye sublimation printing process creates slight imperfections over seams and/or folds. They are unique to and a part of each towel.
- Each towel printed on a soft polyester base that gets softer with each wash.
- One side of every beach towel includes a unique art design printed by Logo Vision.
- All designs are officially licensed and include scenes from movies, cult television shows, fantasy & horror art work, and much more. CLICK HERE to see them all.
The Six Million Dollar Man Classic TV Series 51×27 inch Licensed Beach Towel Lee Majors.
Specifications
- Material: Microfiber Polyester
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Alan Oppenheimer | Lee Majors | Lindsay Wagner | Martin E. Brooks | Richard Anderson
- Characters: Col. Steve Austin
- Shows / Movies: The Six Million Dollar Man
- Genres: Action | Drama | Science Fiction
- Product Types: Home & Bath > Beach Towels