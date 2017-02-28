Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

The Sicilian Clan (a.k.a. Le Clan Des Siciliens)

The Sicilian Clan (a.k.a. Le Clan Des Siciliens)
View larger

$29.95

$18.99


2 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 170213-63036-1
UPC: 738329206161
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Alain Delon | Ennio Morricone  items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray | DVD
Genres: Crime | Thriller
Studio: Kino Lorber
Original U.S. Release: March 29, 1970
Item Release Date: February 7, 2017
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

International superstars Alain Delon (Le Samouraï), Jean Gabin (Touchez Pas au Grisbi) and Lino Ventura (Le Deuxième Souffle) star in this action-packed thriller that delivers white-knuckle suspense from its exciting opening chase to its thrilling conclusion. Aging Sicilian mobster Vittorio Manalese (Gabin) springs master thief and hit man Roger Sartet (Delon) from prison so he can help him pull off the most ambitious heist of his illustrious career, which includes hijacking a New York-bound plane and transporting 50 million dollars in jewels. But after the audacious crime, Sartet betrays the crime boss and the two partners in crime become engaged in a tense game of cat-and-mouse and a no-holds-barred battle of wit and bravado. Wonderfully directed by Henri Verneuil (Any Number Can Win), who also co-wrote the screenplay with José Giovanni (Classe Tous Risques) and Pierre Pelegri (The Last Adventure), based on a novel by Auguste Le Breton (Rififi, Bob le Flambeur). Two of the film’s other best features are the stunning cinematography by Henri Decaë (Le Cercle Rouge) and original musical score by the legendary Ennio Morricone (The Good, the Bad and the Ugly).

Special Features

  • 2K Restoration of the "125-Minute International Cut"
  • "Legend of the Clan" Featurette (1:03:33)
  • Audio commentary by Film Historians Howard S. Berger and Nathaniel Thompson
  • The Sicilian Clan by Fred Cavaye (4:15)
  • Animated Montage of Images
  • French and US Theatrical Trailers

Specifications

  • Runtime: 118

Cast: Alain Delon | Irina Demick | Jean Gabin | Lino Ventura
Directors: Henri Verneuil

Related Items

Alien Prey Towel
Short Eyes Limited Edition Kino Lorber Blu-ray
Original Alien Movie Poster Towel
Don’t Go In The Woods
Original Little Shop of Horrors Japanese Souvenir Program Magazine (1987)
Blood Bath 2-Disc Limited Special Blu-ray Edition
Alien Skull Painting Stretched Canvas Print
Wes Craven’s The Hills Have Eyes Part 2
Sorceress Uncensored Director Approved Edition
Alien Red Queen Stretched Canvas Print

Categories

Blu-ray | Crime | Cult Flavor | DVD | Kino Lorber | Movies & TV | Thriller | Throwback Space

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *