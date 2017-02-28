The Sicilian Clan (a.k.a. Le Clan Des Siciliens)

$29.95
Details
International superstars Alain Delon (Le Samouraï), Jean Gabin (Touchez Pas au Grisbi) and Lino Ventura (Le Deuxième Souffle) star in this action-packed thriller that delivers white-knuckle suspense from its exciting opening chase to its thrilling conclusion. Aging Sicilian mobster Vittorio Manalese (Gabin) springs master thief and hit man Roger Sartet (Delon) from prison so he can help him pull off the most ambitious heist of his illustrious career, which includes hijacking a New York-bound plane and transporting 50 million dollars in jewels. But after the audacious crime, Sartet betrays the crime boss and the two partners in crime become engaged in a tense game of cat-and-mouse and a no-holds-barred battle of wit and bravado. Wonderfully directed by Henri Verneuil (Any Number Can Win), who also co-wrote the screenplay with José Giovanni (Classe Tous Risques) and Pierre Pelegri (The Last Adventure), based on a novel by Auguste Le Breton (Rififi, Bob le Flambeur). Two of the film’s other best features are the stunning cinematography by Henri Decaë (Le Cercle Rouge) and original musical score by the legendary Ennio Morricone (The Good, the Bad and the Ugly).
Special Features
- 2K Restoration of the "125-Minute International Cut"
- "Legend of the Clan" Featurette (1:03:33)
- Audio commentary by Film Historians Howard S. Berger and Nathaniel Thompson
- The Sicilian Clan by Fred Cavaye (4:15)
- Animated Montage of Images
- French and US Theatrical Trailers
Specifications
- Runtime: 118
Cast: Alain Delon | Irina Demick | Jean Gabin | Lino Ventura
Directors: Henri Verneuil
