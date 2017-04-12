H.G. Wells’ The Shape of Things to Come

Blu-ray SKU: 170413-64458-1

UPC: 827058706391

Part No: BLU-BD-7063

Weight: 0.07 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Adventure | Fantasy | Science Fiction

Studio: Blue Underground

Original U.S. Release: August 1, 1979

Item Release Date: September 27, 2016

Rating: PG

Details

The time is the tomorrow after tomorrow and mankind has now populated the Moon, where vast domed cities have been built on what was once a wasteland. But when the power-mad Emperor Omus (Oscar winner Jack Palance of CITY SLICKERS) attacks the lunar colony of New Washington, a team of scientists led by Dr. John Caball (Barry Morse of SPACE: 1999) launches a dangerous mission to destroy the dictator and his robot army. Can three daring space jockeys and one renegade robot save their universe from the dark forces of intergalactic evil?

Carol Lynley (VIGILANTE), Nicholas Campbell (THE DEAD ZONE), Eddie Benton (PROM NIGHT), and John Ireland (SPARTACUS) co-star in this epic science-fiction adventure directed by George McCowan (FROGS) and inspired by H.G. Wells’ visionary novel that takes you beyond the frontiers of space where man’s future is limited only by his imagination. Now THE SHAPE OF THINGS TO COME has been remastered in High Definition from the original negative with an all-new 5.1 Surround mix and exclusive Extras produced for this release!

Special Features

Jason's Journey - Interview with Star Nicholas Campbell

Symphonies In Space - Interview with Composer Paul Hoffert

French Trailer

TV Spot

Poster & Still Gallery

Pressbook Gallery

Specifications

Audio: 5.1 DTS-HD; DTS-HD Mono

Subtitles: English, French, Spanish

Aspect Ratio: 1.66:1

Runtime: 98

Region: All

Cast: Barry Morse | Carol Lynley | Eddie Benton | Jack Palance | John Ireland | Nicholas Campbell

Directors: George McCowan

