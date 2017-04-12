Twitter
H.G. Wells’ The Shape of Things to Come

$29.98

$21.60


2 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 170413-64458-1
UPC: 827058706391
Part No: BLU-BD-7063
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Adventure | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Blue Underground
Original U.S. Release: August 1, 1979
Item Release Date: September 27, 2016
Rating: PG
Details

The time is the tomorrow after tomorrow and mankind has now populated the Moon, where vast domed cities have been built on what was once a wasteland. But when the power-mad Emperor Omus (Oscar winner Jack Palance of CITY SLICKERS) attacks the lunar colony of New Washington, a team of scientists led by Dr. John Caball (Barry Morse of SPACE: 1999) launches a dangerous mission to destroy the dictator and his robot army. Can three daring space jockeys and one renegade robot save their universe from the dark forces of intergalactic evil?

Carol Lynley (VIGILANTE), Nicholas Campbell (THE DEAD ZONE), Eddie Benton (PROM NIGHT), and John Ireland (SPARTACUS) co-star in this epic science-fiction adventure directed by George McCowan (FROGS) and inspired by H.G. Wells’ visionary novel that takes you beyond the frontiers of space where man’s future is limited only by his imagination. Now THE SHAPE OF THINGS TO COME has been remastered in High Definition from the original negative with an all-new 5.1 Surround mix and exclusive Extras produced for this release!

Special Features

  • Jason's Journey - Interview with Star Nicholas Campbell
  • Symphonies In Space - Interview with Composer Paul Hoffert
  • French Trailer
  • TV Spot
  • Poster & Still Gallery
  • Pressbook Gallery

Specifications

  • Audio: 5.1 DTS-HD; DTS-HD Mono
  • Subtitles: English, French, Spanish
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.66:1
  • Runtime: 98
  • Region: All

Cast: Barry Morse | Carol Lynley | Eddie Benton | Jack Palance | John Ireland | Nicholas Campbell
Directors: George McCowan

