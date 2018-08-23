The Shaolin 36th Chamber Original Lobby Cards (1978)

View larger Currently Unavailable

LCS267 SKU: 180819-75557-1

Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition. LCS268 SKU: 180819-75557-2

Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition. SKU: 180819-75557-1Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.SKU: 180819-75557-2Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Hit Pictures | Lobby Cards

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Shaolin 36th Chamber was also called Shaolin Master Killer and The 36th Chamber of Shaolin.

The item is in good condition, with edge wear, bends, creases, pin holes and small tears. See photos of each item available for condition details.

Specifications

Size: 14.75 x 10.5 in

Related Items

Categories

Lobby Cards | Unavailable