The Shadow Comic Book Issue No.6 1974 Denny O’Neil DC Comics 12231

The Shadow Comic Book Issue No.6 1974 Denny O’Neil DC Comics, Who KNows What Evil Lurks In The Hearts of Men? National Periodicals , “Night of the Ninja.” The Shadow must thwart a ninja assassin in Chinatown. Includes letter by artist Ken Meyer Jr. Script by Denny O’Neil, art by Michael Kaluta. Cover by Kaluta.
