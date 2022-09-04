Share Page Support Us
The Shadow Comic Book Issue No.2 1973 Denny O'Neil DC Comics

The Shadow Comic Book Issue No.2 1973 Denny O’Neil DC Comics 12233
The Shadow Comic Book Issue No.2 1973 DC Comics, “Freak Show Murders.” The Shadow and Margo Lane go undercover with a traveling carnival. Adapted from a Shadow pulp story. Includes letters by artist Alan Kupperberg and writer Mike Uslan. Script by Denny O’Neil, art by Michael Kaluta. Cover by Kaluta.

