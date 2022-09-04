Share Page Support Us
The Shadow Comic Book Issue No.12 1975 Denny O’Neil DC Comics 12234

The Shadow Comic Book Issue No.12 1975 Denny O’Neil DC Comics 12234
$4.47
$3.99
1 in stock
SKU: 220818-102354-1
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

The Shadow Comic Book Issue No.12 1975 DC Comics, The Night Of The Damned! The Shadow goes after a religious cult that has captured Harry and Margo in a historical New England town. Final issue in the series. Script by Denny O’Neil, art by E.R. Cruz. Cover by Michael Kaluta.

