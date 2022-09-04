The Shadow Comic Book Issue No.12 1975 Denny O’Neil DC Comics 12234

The Shadow Comic Book Issue No.12 1975 DC Comics, The Night Of The Damned! The Shadow goes after a religious cult that has captured Harry and Margo in a historical New England town. Final issue in the series. Script by Denny O’Neil, art by E.R. Cruz. Cover by Michael Kaluta.
