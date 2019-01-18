The Serpent’s Egg Special Edition Blu-ray

View larger $39.95 $23.97 - Select Qty - 1

Blu-ray SKU: 190118-77059-1

UPC: 760137195788

Part No: AA041

Weight: 0.13 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Throwback Space

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Drama | Mystery | Suspense

Studio: Arrow

Original U.S. Release: February 15, 1978

Item Release Date: December 4, 2018

Rating: R

Details

How Do You Measure Your Own Sanity In A World Gone Mad?

In 1977, legendary Swedish filmmaker Ingmar Bergman (The Seventh Seal, Persona) teamed up with the equally legendary Italian producer Dino De Laurentiis (La strada, Danger: Diabolik) for what would be the director’s one and only Hollywood feature. Berlin, 1923. Out-of-work circus performer Abel Rosenberg (David Carradine, Bound in Glory, Kill Bill) is living in poverty. When his brother commits suicide, he moves into the apartment of his cabaret singer sister-in-law (Liv Ullmann, The Emigrants, Scenes from a Marriage), but the pair soon attract the attentions of both the police and a professor with a terrifying area of research when they start to make enquiries about his mysterious death. One of Bergman’s darkest – and most unlikely – films, The Serpent’s Egg is a hypnotic, Kafkaesque tale of paranoia in a poisoned city.

Special Features

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation

Original English mono audio (uncompressed LPCM)

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing

Audio Commentary by actor David Carradine

Bergman’s Egg – a newly filmed appreciation by critic and author Barry Forshaw

Away From Home, archival featurette including interviews with David Carradine and Liv Ullman

German Expressionism, archival interview with Author Marc Gervais

Stills gallery

Theatrical trailer

Reversible sleeve featuring two artwork choices

FIRST PRESSING: Illustrated collector's booklet featuring new writing on the film by author Geoffrey Macnab

Specifications

Runtime: 114

Aspect Ratio: 1.66:1

Audio: Mono 1.0

Language: English

Subtitles: English SDH

Region: A

Cast: David Carradine | Liv Ullmann

Directors: Ingmar Bergman

Project Name: The Serpent's Egg

