Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Genres: Adventure | Drama | Foreign Films | History
Studio: Knopf
Item Release Date: April 1, 1982
The Secret History of the Lord of Musashi and Arrowroot – Two Novellas by Junichiro Tanizaki Hardcover (1982) Translated by Anthony Chambers.
- Pages: 199
Authors: Junichiro Tanizaki
Contributors: Anthony Chambers
