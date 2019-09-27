Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Secret History of the Lord of Musashi and Arrowroot – Two Novellas by Junichiro Tanizaki Hardcover (1982)

The Secret History of the Lord of Musashi and Arrowroot – Two Novellas by Junichiro Tanizaki Hardcover (1982)
View larger

$45.00

$26.97


1 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 190927-79059-1
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Genres: Adventure | Drama | Foreign Films | History
Studio: Knopf
Item Release Date: April 1, 1982
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Secret History of the Lord of Musashi and Arrowroot – Two Novellas by Junichiro Tanizaki Hardcover (1982) Translated by Anthony Chambers.

The item is in very good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Pages: 199


Authors: Junichiro Tanizaki
Contributors: Anthony Chambers

Related Items

Django Prepare A Coffin Arrow 2-Disc Special Edition Blu-ray + DVD Combo Set Spaghetti Western
Modern Screen Magazine (May 1950) June Allyson 190121
Disney Pixar Cars 3 Tree Ornament by Hallmark
Batman: The Animated Series – Robin Hand Painted Figure Eaglemoss Collection
Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan Pocket Photo Book by K. Hino (1981)
Darkseid vs Superman Apocalypse in Apokolips 24 x 36 inch Comics Poster
The Iron Giant 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
New York Comic Con 2012 Official Program Guide [BK19]
Nemesis Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music by Michel Rubini
Jackie Chan Snake In The Eagle’s Shadow / Drunken Master Double Feature Limited Edition Blu-ray

Categories

Adventure | Drama | Foreign Films | Hardcover Books | History | Knopf

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *