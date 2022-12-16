Share Page Support Us
The Savage Sword of Conan The Barbarian (March 1986, No 122) Marvel Comic Book Magazine [S49]

$9.89
$8.99
See Options

1 in stock
Mag
SKU: 221212-104802
Weight: 0.8 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

The Savage Sword of Conan The Barbarian (March 1986, No 122) Marvel Comic Book Magazine.

Conan was created by writer Robert E. Howard.

Item has wear, bends and creases. Please review listing images for condition details.

