The Return of Swamp Thing 2-Disc Special Collector’s Edition – MVD Rewind Collection

Original U.S. Release: May 12, 1989

Item Release Date: May 15, 2018

Rating: PG-13

Details

Based on Bernie Wrightson’s the award-winning DC Comics series!

After her mother’s mysterious death, Abigail Arcane (Heather Locklear) travels to the Florida swamps to confront her resurrected evil stepfather Dr. Anton Arcane (Louis Jourdan). In an attempt to stave off the effects of aging, Dr. Arcane, assisted by Dr. Lana Zurrell (Sarah Douglas), combines genes from various swamp animals and human beings, creating an army of monsters known as Un-Men. When Abby arrives, Dr. Arcane is hell-bent on taking his own stepdaughter’s life in the name of science… that is until she is rescued by SWAMP THING in this must-see sequel to the original cult classic and based on the award-winning DC Comics series!

From the executive producers of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Benjamin Melniker and Michael E. Uslan and legendary cult film director Jim Wynorski (Chopping Mall, Not of This Earth),The Return of Swamp Thing features an all-star cast that includes Heather Locklear (Melrose Place, Uptown Girls), Louis Jordan (Swamp Thing, Octopussy), Sarah Douglas (Superman II, Conan The Destroyer) and Dick Durock (Raw Deal, Stand By Me) returning as the SWAMP THING.

Special Features

Brand-New 2K High-Definition Transfer

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) and Standard Definition (480p) DVD presentations of the main feature

Original 2.0 and 5.1 Stereo Audio (Uncompressed PCM on the Blu-ray)

NEW Audio commentary from Director Jim Wynorski, Composer Chuck Cirino and Editor Leslie Rosenthal

Audio commentary from Director Jim Wynorski

NEW Interview with Director Jim Wynorski (HD)

NEW Interview with Editor Leslie Rosenthal (HD)

NEW Interview with Composer Chuck Cirino (HD)

NEW Interview with Lightyear Entertainment Executive Arnie Holland (HD)

Original Theatrical Trailer (New HD Transfer from original 35mm materials)

6 Promotional TV Clips (SD)

2 TV Spots (SD)

2 Greenpeace Public Service Announcements (SD)

1989 Promo Reel (SD)

Photo Gallery (accompanied by Chuck Cirino's film's score)

Collectible Mini-Poster

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Runtime: 88

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Audio: 5.1, 2.0 Stereo

Language: English

Region: A,B,C

Cast: Ace Mask | Albert B. Cooper IV | Alex Van | Anthony Cecere | Bill Eudaly | Dick Durock | Heather Locklear | Jim Grimshaw | Joey Sagal | Louis Jourdan | Monique Gabrielle | RonReaco Lee | Sarah Douglas | Tony Sears

Directors: Jim Wynorski

Project Name: The Return of Swamp Thing

Authors: Bernie Wrightson

