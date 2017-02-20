The Raid Collection (The Raid: Redemption, The Raid 2)

View larger $19.99 $14.99 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

3 available for pre-order





Blu-ray Set SKU: 170220-63237-1

UPC: 043396494510

Part No: COLBR49451

Weight: 0.14 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Action | Crime | Martial Arts | Thriller

Studio: SONY Pictures Home Entertainment

Original U.S. Release: April 13, 2012

Item Release Date: February 28, 2017

Rating: NR

Pre-orders can not be refunded.

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Raid Collection two-disc Blu-ray set contains two Raid movies, including The Raid: Redemption and The Raid 2, both from Sony Pictures.

The Raid: Redemption

A police raid on a decrepit, vast Indonesian apartment building populated by the city’s most dangerous and desperate citizens turns into a bloodbath. The elite SWAT team who have breached the building, including courageous and noble policeman Rama, are pursuing the building’s owner, a powerful drug lord. Their assignment proves even more dangerous and deadly than expected.

The Raid 2

After fighting his way through an apartment building populated by an army of dangerous criminals and escaping with his life, SWAT team member Rama goes undercover, joining a powerful Indonesian crime syndicate to protect his family and uncover corrupt members of his own force.

Special Features

The Raid: Redemption

Audio Commentary: Writer/Director Gareth Evans discusses how he got involved with Indonesian filmmaking, his cinematic influences, ideas for the film and the budget, the movie's visual style & humor, casting, sets and filming locales, music and more. With optional English, Portuguese, and Spanish subtitles.

Behind the Scenes Video Blogs: Included is Bootcamp (7:23), a feature showcasing the actors physically preparing for their roles and learning to use firearms; Set Location, Camera & Lighting, Make Up & Visual Effects, Riot Van (7:05), a compilation piece examining all of the listed elements; Courtyard, Hole Drop (6:15), a short feature highlighting the construction of a specific style of set for the filming of two critical scenes; Drug Lab, Tama's Office (6:00), a deeper look into two of the film's sets; Machete Gang & Corridor, Jaka vs. Mad Dog (6:01), a look at fight choreography, style, and filming fight scenes; and Post Production (7:16), an examination of the process of putting together a finished movie when shooting ends. In both English and Indonesian with English subtitles.

An Evening with Gareth Evans, Mike Shinoda & Joe Trapanese: The director and composers sit down with Moderator Hadrian Belove to field questions surrounding the film.

Behind the Music with Mike Shinoda and Joe Trapanese: The composers discuss their style and composing for The Raid: Redemption.

Anatomy of a Scene with Gareth Evans: The writer/director takes audiences in-depth into the "hole drop" scene and the film's style.

In Conversation with Gareth Evans and Mike Shinoda: The filmmakers discuss a variety of topics in four segments: Hard Shoot (1:59), Score (3:33), Stunts (2:07), and Themes (3:51).

Inside the Score: A sample of the score set to scenes from the film and critical comments.

Claycat's The Raid: The movie remade with claymation.

THE RAID TV Show ad (circa 1994): A vintage-styled animated ad for the film.

Theatrical Trailer

Previews of additional Sony home entertainment titles.

The Raid 2

Audio Commentary: Director Gareth Evans discusses locations and the plot of the film. With optional English subtitles.

Gang War Deleted Scene

The Next Chapter: Shooting a Sequel: An overview piece that looks at the connections between the first and second movies, plot details, characters, fight scenes & choreography, casting and making the car chase. With optional English subtitles.

Ready for a Fight: On Location: A closer look at some of the specialty shooting locations, camerawork, scoring and more. With optional English subtitles.

The Cinefamily Q&A with Gareth Evans, Iko Uwais & Joe Trapanese: Hadrian Belove, Executive Director of The Cinefamily, hosts the filmmakers for a detailed discussion session, ranging from film origins to character details. With optional English subtitles.

Violent Ballet: Behind the Choreography: A brief overview of the production history followed by a detailed examination of the film's fight choreography and shooting it. With optional English subtitles.

Theatrical Trailer

Previews of additional Sony home entertainment titles.

Specifications

Aspect Ratio: Widescreen

Audio: Dolby Digital 5.1, Dolby Digital Surround stereo

Subtitles: English

Language: Bahasa

Runtime: 260

Region: All Regions

Cast: Donny Alamsyah | Iko Uwais | Joe Taslim | Tegar Satrya | Very Tri Yulisman | Yayan Ruhian

Directors: Gareth Evans

Related Items

Categories

Action | Blu-ray | Crime | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Featured | Martial Arts | Movies & TV | SONY Pictures Home Entertainment | Thriller