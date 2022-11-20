The Outlaws – Outlaws Rock (1977) Arista AB-4042 Vinyl LP Record H92

- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Formats: Vinyl
The Outlaws – Outlaws Rock (1977) Arista AB-4042 Vinyl LP Record. Outlaws are a southern rock band formed in Tampa, Florida in late 1967 by guitarist/vocalist Hughie Thomasson, drummer David Dix, bassist Phil Humberg, guitarists Hobie O’Brien and Frank Guidry, plus singer Herb Pino. Herbert Pino
Item has cover wear, some vinyl wear. Please review listing images for condition details.
- People / Bands: David Dix | Frank Guidry | Herbert Pino | Hobie O'Brien | Hughie Thomasson | Phil Humberg | The Outlaws
- Music Genres: Rock