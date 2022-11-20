Share Page Support Us
The Outlaws – Outlaws Rock (1977) Arista AB-4042 Vinyl LP Record H92

The Outlaws – Outlaws Rock (1977) Arista AB-4042 Vinyl LP Record H92
$21.79
$19.81
1 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 221030-103683
Weight: 1.9 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

The Outlaws – Outlaws Rock (1977) Arista AB-4042 Vinyl LP Record. Outlaws are a southern rock band formed in Tampa, Florida in late 1967 by guitarist/vocalist Hughie Thomasson, drummer David Dix, bassist Phil Humberg, guitarists Hobie O’Brien and Frank Guidry, plus singer Herb Pino. Herbert Pino

Item has cover wear, some vinyl wear. Please review listing images for condition details.

