The New York Times Hey Arnold! The Movie Full Page Newspaper Movie Ad (June 28, 2002) [A29]

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
The New York Times Hey Arnold! The Movie Full Page Newspaper Movie Ad (June 28, 2002).
The item is in very good shape with some wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.
Cast: Christopher Lloyd | Elizabeth Ashley | Francesca Marie Smith | Jamil Walker Smith | Jennifer Jason Leigh | Paul Sorvino | Spencer Klein
Directors: Tuck Tucker
Project Name: Hey Arnold! The Movie
Publication: The New York Times
