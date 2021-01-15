Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The New York Times Hey Arnold! The Movie Full Page Newspaper Movie Ad (June 28, 2002) [A29]

The New York Times Hey Arnold! The Movie Full Page Newspaper Movie Ad (June 28, 2002) [A29]
View larger

$23.99

$18.70


1 in stock


newspSKU: 210115-84334-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Christopher Lloyd | Elizabeth Ashley | Jennifer Jason Leigh | Paul Sorvino  items
Product Types: Products | Memorabilia
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The New York Times Hey Arnold! The Movie Full Page Newspaper Movie Ad (June 28, 2002).

The item is in very good shape with some wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Cast: Christopher Lloyd | Elizabeth Ashley | Francesca Marie Smith | Jamil Walker Smith | Jennifer Jason Leigh | Paul Sorvino | Spencer Klein
Directors: Tuck Tucker
Project Name: Hey Arnold! The Movie
Publication: The New York Times

Related Items

Batman Ninja Blu-ray + DVD + Digital Edition
Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
Hong Kong Babylon: An Insider’s Guide to the Hollywood of the East Hardcover Edition
Batman Classic TV Series Batmobile with Bendable Figures Ten Inch: Adam West & Burt Ward
Hasbro Unleashed Star Wars Yoda Action Figure (2003) [1188]
Flags of Our Fathers Press Kit
Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water: Creating a Fairy Tale for Troubled Times Hardcover Edition
Chaos Child Blu-ray Edition (2019) [A87] Anime Series
Captain America: The Winter Soldier 13×19 inch IMAX Exclusive Movie Poster (2014) [D93]
Buck Rogers in the 25th Century Theatrical Feature Blu-ray (2020)

Categories

Adventure | Animation | Anime | Memorabilia