The Music Lovers Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Tchaikovsky, Conductor Andre Previn (1970) [C46]

View larger
$17.99

$11.70


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 210123-84725-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Biography | Comedy | Drama
Studio: United Artists
Rating: R
Details

The Music Lovers Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Tchaikovsky, Conductor Andre Previn (1970). Performed by The London Symphony Orchestra.

The item is in very good shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Glenda Jackson | Max Adrian | Richard Chamberlain
Directors: Ken Russell
Project Name: The Music Lovers
Composers: Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Artists: Andre Previn | London Symphony Orchestra

