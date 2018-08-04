The Mighty Peking Man (Goliathon) Press Booklet (1977) [LBY01]

$78.99
$59.97
Weight: 1.03 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Hit Pictures | Press Ads & Books
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Genres: Adventure | Comedy | Comic Based | Cult Cinema | Exploitation | Fantasy | Grindhouse Films | Martial Arts | Monster Movies
Studio: Shaw Brothers Studio
Original U.S. Release: March 1, 1980
Rating: PG-13
Details
The Mighty Peking Man (Goliathon) Press Booklet (1977).
The item is in good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.
Specifications
- Pages: 7
- Size: 8 x 11.25 in
Cast: Cheung-Yan Yuen | Corey Yuen | Danny Lee | Evelyne Kraft | Feng Ku | Hang-Sheng Wu | Norman Chu | Ping Chen | Wei Tu Lin | Yao Hsiao
Directors: Meng Hua Ho
Project Name: The Mighty Peking Man
