Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Mighty Peking Man (Goliathon) Press Booklet (1977) [LBY01]

The Mighty Peking Man (Goliathon) Press Booklet (1977) [LBY01]
View larger
The Mighty Peking Man (Goliathon) Press Booklet (1977) [LBY01]
The Mighty Peking Man (Goliathon) Press Booklet (1977) [LBY01]
The Mighty Peking Man (Goliathon) Press Booklet (1977) [LBY01]
The Mighty Peking Man (Goliathon) Press Booklet (1977) [LBY01]
The Mighty Peking Man (Goliathon) Press Booklet (1977) [LBY01]
The Mighty Peking Man (Goliathon) Press Booklet (1977) [LBY01]
The Mighty Peking Man (Goliathon) Press Booklet (1977) [LBY01]

$78.99

$59.97


1 in stock


Press BookSKU: 180804-74921-1
Weight: 1.03 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Hit Pictures | Press Ads & Books
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Genres: Adventure | Comedy | Comic Based | Cult Cinema | Exploitation | Fantasy | Grindhouse Films | Martial Arts | Monster Movies
Studio: Shaw Brothers Studio
Original U.S. Release: March 1, 1980
Rating: PG-13
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Mighty Peking Man (Goliathon) Press Booklet (1977).

The item is in good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Pages: 7
  • Size: 8 x 11.25 in

Cast: Cheung-Yan Yuen | Corey Yuen | Danny Lee | Evelyne Kraft | Feng Ku | Hang-Sheng Wu | Norman Chu | Ping Chen | Wei Tu Lin | Yao Hsiao
Directors: Meng Hua Ho
Project Name: The Mighty Peking Man

Related Items

The Art of Overwatch Hardcover Edition (2017)
Mai-Chan’s Daily Life The Movie; Bloody Carnal Residence
Marvel Comics Unisex Punisher Black Skull Stainless Steel Chain Pendant Necklace
Marvel Universe MiniMates Toys 4-Pack – Peter Parker, Spider-Man, Kingpin and Bullseye [Diamond Select/Art Asylum]
David Cronenberg’s Scanners Special Edition Criterion Collection DVD
Playboy: The Complete Centerfolds 1953-2016 Hardcover Edition
Funko POP Animation Space Ghost #122 Vinyl Action Figure
Akira Symphonic Suite CD – Music by Geinoh Yamashirogumi
The Revenant Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Ryuichi Sakamoto Limited Edition 2-LP Set with Download Card, Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu
Funko Mad Mad: Fury Road POP Movies Charlize Theron as Imperator Furiosa Vinyl Figure Number 508

Categories

Adventure | Comedy | Comic Based | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Exploitation | Fantasy | Grindhouse Films | Martial Arts | Monster Movies | Press Ads & Books | Shaw Brothers Studio | Throwback Space