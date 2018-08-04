The Mighty Peking Man (Goliathon) Press Booklet (1977) [LBY01]

Press Book SKU: 180804-74921-1

Weight: 1.03 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Hit Pictures | Press Ads & Books

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space

Genres: Adventure | Comedy | Comic Based | Cult Cinema | Exploitation | Fantasy | Grindhouse Films | Martial Arts | Monster Movies

Studio: Shaw Brothers Studio

Original U.S. Release: March 1, 1980

Rating: PG-13

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Mighty Peking Man (Goliathon) Press Booklet (1977).

The item is in good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

Pages: 7

Size: 8 x 11.25 in

Cast: Cheung-Yan Yuen | Corey Yuen | Danny Lee | Evelyne Kraft | Feng Ku | Hang-Sheng Wu | Norman Chu | Ping Chen | Wei Tu Lin | Yao Hsiao

Directors: Meng Hua Ho

Project Name: The Mighty Peking Man

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | Comedy | Comic Based | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Exploitation | Fantasy | Grindhouse Films | Martial Arts | Monster Movies | Press Ads & Books | Shaw Brothers Studio | Throwback Space