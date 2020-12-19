Share Page Support Us
The Matrix Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Score Picture Disc Vinyl Edition
The Matrix Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Score Picture Disc Vinyl Edition
$29.99

$27.99


2 in stock


VinylSKU: 201219-83982-1
UPC: 888072153042
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Action | Science Fiction
Studio: Varese Sarabande
Original U.S. Release: March 31, 1999
Item Release Date: March 3, 2020
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Don Davis’ epic score propels the story of The Matrix forward. With news that the Matrix will be returning for a 4th installment in 2021, new and original fans are revisiting the film that started it all. The soundtrack is presented here for the first time as a picture disc LP. Side A features an image of the Matrix’s green code, while side B shows Neo (Keanu Reeves), in full action mode.

Special Features

  • First time ever the score has been release on Picture Disc Vinyl

Playlists

  • Side One
  • Main Title / Trinity Infinity
  • Unable to Speak
  • The Power Plant
  • Welcome to the Real World
  • The Hotel Ambush
  • Side Two
  • Exit Mr. Hat
  • A Virus
  • Bullet Time
  • Ontological Shock
  • Anything is Possible

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Anthony Ray Parker | Belinda McClory | Carrie-Anne Moss | Gloria Foster | Hugo Weaving | Joe Pantoliano | Keanu Reeves | Laurence Fishburne | Marcus Chong
Directors: Lana Wachowski | Lilly Wachowski
Project Name: The Matrix
Composers: Don Davis

