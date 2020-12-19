The Matrix Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Score Picture Disc Vinyl Edition

$29.99
$27.99
UPC: 888072153042
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Carrie-Anne Moss | Joe Pantoliano | Keanu Reeves | Laurence Fishburne items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Action | Science Fiction
Studio: Varese Sarabande
Original U.S. Release: March 31, 1999
Item Release Date: March 3, 2020
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Don Davis’ epic score propels the story of The Matrix forward. With news that the Matrix will be returning for a 4th installment in 2021, new and original fans are revisiting the film that started it all. The soundtrack is presented here for the first time as a picture disc LP. Side A features an image of the Matrix’s green code, while side B shows Neo (Keanu Reeves), in full action mode.
Special Features
- First time ever the score has been release on Picture Disc Vinyl
Playlists
- Side One
- Main Title / Trinity Infinity
- Unable to Speak
- The Power Plant
- Welcome to the Real World
- The Hotel Ambush
- Side Two
- Exit Mr. Hat
- A Virus
- Bullet Time
- Ontological Shock
- Anything is Possible
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Anthony Ray Parker | Belinda McClory | Carrie-Anne Moss | Gloria Foster | Hugo Weaving | Joe Pantoliano | Keanu Reeves | Laurence Fishburne | Marcus Chong
Directors: Lana Wachowski | Lilly Wachowski
Project Name: The Matrix
Composers: Don Davis
Related Items
Categories
Action | Cult Cinema Icons | Music & Spoken Word | Science Fiction | Varese Sarabande | Vinyl