The Master Strikes Back Original 20 x 30 inch Movie Poster (1985)

$46.99

$32.97


1 in stock


PosterSKU: 180804-74875-1
Weight: 1.03 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Martial Arts | Thrillers
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Shaw Brothers Studio
Original U.S. Release: January 19, 1985
Rating: NR
Details

The Master Strikes Back Original 20 x 30 inch Movie Poster (1985). This poster is printed on heavyweight stock paper.

The item is in good condition with bends, creases, small tears and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 20x30 in

Cast: Lung Ti | Michael Wai-Man Chan | Phillip Ko | Sibelle Hu | Siu-Ho Chin | Siu-Wong Fan | Yue Wong
Directors: Chung Sun
Project Name: The Master Strikes Back

