The Master and the Kid (Fury of the Shaolin Master) Set of 4 Original Lobby Cards (1978) [LCM189]

Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Hit Pictures | Lobby Cards
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Foreign Films | Martial Arts
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Original U.S. Release: March 10, 1978
Rating: NR
Details
The Master and the Kid (Fury of the Shaolin Master) Set of 4 Original Lobby Cards (1978).
The item is in good condition, with edge wear, bends, creases, pin holes and small tears. See photos of each item available for condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 14 x 10.25 in
Cast: Bao-Lien Yin | Chiang-Lung Wen | Chung-Kuei Chang | Hua Yueh | Hung Chi Chang | Ka-Yan Leung | Phillip Ko | Sing Chen | Yin-Tze Pan
Directors: Fu-Ti Lin
Project Name: Fury of the Shaolin Master
