The Master and the Kid (Fury of the Shaolin Master) Set of 4 Original Lobby Cards (1978) [LCM189]

LCM189 SKU: 180823-75990-1

Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Hit Pictures | Lobby Cards

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space

Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Foreign Films | Martial Arts

Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming

Original U.S. Release: March 10, 1978

Rating: NR

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Master and the Kid (Fury of the Shaolin Master) Set of 4 Original Lobby Cards (1978).

The item is in good condition, with edge wear, bends, creases, pin holes and small tears. See photos of each item available for condition details.

Specifications

Size: 14 x 10.25 in

Cast: Bao-Lien Yin | Chiang-Lung Wen | Chung-Kuei Chang | Hua Yueh | Hung Chi Chang | Ka-Yan Leung | Phillip Ko | Sing Chen | Yin-Tze Pan

Directors: Fu-Ti Lin

Project Name: Fury of the Shaolin Master

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Foreign Films | Lobby Cards | Martial Arts | Movies, TV & Gaming | Throwback Space | Unavailable