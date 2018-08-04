$46.99
$34.97
Weight: 1.03 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Foreign Films | Martial Arts
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Original U.S. Release: March 10, 1978
Rating: NR
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
The Master and the Kid was also titled: Fury of the Shaolin Master; One Man Army; Shaolin Master and the Kid; and 10 Commandments of Lee.
The Master and the Kid (Fury of the Shaolin Master) Original 21 x 31 inch Movie Poster (1978)
The item is in good condition with bends, creases, small tears and edge wear. See photos for details.
Specifications
- Size: 21.25 x 31 in
Cast: Bao-Lien Yin | Chiang-Lung Wen | Chung-Kuei Chang | Hua Yueh | Hung Chi Chang | Ka-Yan Leung | Phillip Ko | Sing Chen | Yin-Tze Pan
Directors: Fu-Ti Lin
Project Name: Fury of the Shaolin Master
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Foreign Films | Martial Arts | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Original | Throwback Space