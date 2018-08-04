Share Page Support Us
The Master and the Kid (Fury of the Shaolin Master) Original 21 x 31 inch Movie Poster (1978)

The Master and the Kid (Fury of the Shaolin Master) Original 21 x 31 inch Movie Poster (1978)
$46.99

$34.97


1 in stock


PosterSKU: 180804-74882-1
Weight: 1.03 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Original U.S. Release: March 10, 1978
Rating: NR
Details

The Master and the Kid was also titled: Fury of the Shaolin Master; One Man Army; Shaolin Master and the Kid; and 10 Commandments of Lee.

The Master and the Kid (Fury of the Shaolin Master) Original 21 x 31 inch Movie Poster (1978)

The item is in good condition with bends, creases, small tears and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 21.25 x 31 in

Cast: Bao-Lien Yin | Chiang-Lung Wen | Chung-Kuei Chang | Hua Yueh | Hung Chi Chang | Ka-Yan Leung | Phillip Ko | Sing Chen | Yin-Tze Pan
Directors: Fu-Ti Lin
Project Name: Fury of the Shaolin Master

