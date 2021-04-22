Share Page Support Us
The Man Who Laughed Graphic Novel Edition

3 in stock
Softcover Book
SKU: 210422-86701-1
ISBN-10: 1906838585
ISBN-13: 9781906838584
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

The Man Who Laughs – first published in 1869 – is Victor Hugo’s scathing indictment of the injustice and inequality within Britain’s political system. It is the story of Gwynplaine, the two-year-old heir to a rebel lord, who is abducted upon the orders of a vindictive monarch, and whose face is mutilated into a permanent grisly grin, then abandoned.

After years of living in poverty, Gwynplaine is reintroduced to the aristocratic life and resolves to become the voice of the voiceless—whether he is heard or not. Author David Hine and artist Mark Stafford introduce Hugo’s classic to a new generation of fans in this graphic-novel adaptation of abduction, mutilation, loss, and prejudice.

Specifications

  • Language: English
  • Pages: 160
  • Size: 6.5 x 0.75 x 9.5 in
