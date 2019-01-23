Share Page Support Us
The Legend of Zelda – Green Collage with Sword 24 X 36 inch Game Poster

The Legend of Zelda – Green Collage with Sword 24 X 36 inch Game Poster
View larger

$14.99

$11.97


4 in stock


PosterSKU: 190123-77069-1
UPC: 750835434944
Part No: P3494
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Family | Fantasy | Game/Video Game
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Nintendo
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This beautiful The Legend of Zelda gaming poster features the main characters from the game in a green tinted collage. Since the original The Legend of Zelda was released in 1986, the series has released 19 entries on all of Nintendo’s major game consoles, as well as a number of spin-offs.

The Legend of Zelda was created by game designers Shigeru Miyamoto and Takashi Tezuka.

Specifications

  • Size: 24x36 in


Subject: The Legend of Zelda
Creators: Shigeru Miyamoto | Takashi Tezuka

