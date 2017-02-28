The Laughing Policeman

$29.95
$17.99
UPC: 738329206598
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Walter Matthau items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Action | Crime | Drama | Suspense
Studio: Kino Lorber
Original U.S. Release: December 20, 1973
Item Release Date: October 18, 2016
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Eight people know who the killer is… and they’re all dead! It’s tough beat for San Francisco police lieutenant Jake Martin (Walter Matthau, The Taking of Pelham One Two Three) when he has to investigate a city bus massacre in which a madman opened machine gunfire on eight people. It’s even worse when Martin discovers his former partner is one of the victims. But as he investigates the grisly murders, Martin not only discovers unsavory things about his partner, but he finds that many of the victims had shady lives, which shrouds the killer’s identity even more. Veteran Hollywood filmmaker Stuart Rosenberg (Cool Hand Luke) directed this action-packed thriller with an amazing cast that includes Bruce Dern (Coming Home), Louis Gossett Jr. (Finders Keepers), Cathy Lee Crosby (Wonder Woman), Anthony Zerbe (They Call Me Mister Tibbs!), Joanna Cassidy (The Package) Val Avery (The Wanderers), Mario Gallo (Revenge of the Ninja) and Paul Koslo (Mr. Majestyk).
Special Features
- Audio Commentary by Lee Pfeiffer, Publisher of Cinema Retro Magazine with Film Historians Eddy Friedfeld and Paul Scrabo
- Interview with actor Paul Koslo
- Animated Montage of Images
Specifications
- Runtime: 112
Cast: Anthony Zerbe | Bruce Dern | Cathy Lee Crosby | Joanna Cassidy | Louis Gossett Jr. | Mario Gallo | Paul Koslo | Val Avery | Walter Matthau
Directors: Stuart Rosenberg
Related Items
Categories
Action | Blu-ray | Crime | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Drama | Featured | Kino Lorber | Movies & TV | Suspense | Throwback Space