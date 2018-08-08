Share Page Support Us
The Lady Hermit 21 x 30 inch Original Shaw Brothers Movie Poster (1971)

$145.99

$120.97


1 in stock


PosterSKU: 180808-75065-1
Weight: 2.03 lbs
Condition: Acceptable - The item is used and may have obvious or significant wear but is still operational. The packaging may have creases, tears or small holes. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Drama | Foreign Films | Martial Arts
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Shaw Brothers Studio
Rating: NR
Details

The Lady Hermit 21 x 30 inch Original Shaw Brothers Movie Poster (1971).

The item is in acceptable condition with bends, creases, small tears and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 21x30 in

Cast: Chia-hsi Hu | Ching-Ying Lam | Han Lo | Hsiao Chung Li | Hsieh Wang | Hsiung Chao | Hua Hsiao | Lieh Lo | Mien Fang | Pei-Pei Cheng | Sammo Kam-Bo Hung | Siu-Lung Leung | Szu Shih | Tien Hsi Tang | Yuan Chuan
Directors: Meng Hua Ho
Project Name: The Lady Hermit

