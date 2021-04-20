The Invincible Boxer (a.k.a. Five Fingers of Death) Set of 2 Original Lobby Card Press Photos [F88]

- Cast: Bolo Yeung | Bong-jin Jin | Chi-Chu Chin | Chin-Feng Wang | Feng Tien | Hsiung Chao | James Nam | Lieh Lo | Lung Yu | Mien Fang | Ping Wang | Shen Chan | Tse Lin Yang | Wen-Chung Ku | Yukio Someno
- Directors: Chang-hwa Jeong
- Project Name Five Fingers of Death
- Subject Lieh Lo
- Product Types: Lobby Cards | Press Photos | Originals | Originals
- Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Martial Arts
- Studios: Shaw Brothers Studio | Warner Bros.
- Original Release Date: April 28, 1972
- Rating: R
The Invincible Boxer (a.k.a. Five Fingers of Death) Set of 2 Original Lobby Card Press Photos. The Invincible Boxer was the original English title for Shaw Bros. King Boxer when Warner Bros. brought the film to the U.S. for distribution.
Item has wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.
- Size: 10x8 in
- Pages: 2
