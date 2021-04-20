Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Invincible Boxer (a.k.a. Five Fingers of Death) Set of 2 Original Lobby Card Press Photos [F88]

The Invincible Boxer (a.k.a. Five Fingers of Death) Set of 2 Original Lobby Card Press Photos [F88]
View larger
The Invincible Boxer (a.k.a. Five Fingers of Death) Set of 2 Original Lobby Card Press Photos [F88]
The Invincible Boxer (a.k.a. Five Fingers of Death) Set of 2 Original Lobby Card Press Photos [F88]
The Invincible Boxer (a.k.a. Five Fingers of Death) Set of 2 Original Lobby Card Press Photos [F88]
$28.99
$23.97
See Options

1 in stock
pic
SKU: 210420-86625-1
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

The Invincible Boxer (a.k.a. Five Fingers of Death) Set of 2 Original Lobby Card Press Photos. The Invincible Boxer was the original English title for Shaw Bros. King Boxer when Warner Bros. brought the film to the U.S. for distribution.

Item has wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 10x8 in
  • Pages: 2
Explore More...

Related Items

Batman Forever Music From and Inspired by the Motion Picture Soundtrack 2-LP Deluxe Vinyl Edition
Planet of the Apes – Original Film Series Soundtrack Collection: Limited Edition 5-CD Box Set
Sawyer’s View-Master Viewer + 6 Reels + 3 Reel Sleeves
Joe Carnahan’s Stretch R-Rated Blu-ray Edition, Brooklyn Decker, Ray Liotta
Sky Riders Original Soundtrack Score Music by Lalo Schifrin
Cecil B. DeMille’s The Ten Commandments DVD (1999) Charlton Heston
The Rule of Many (The Rule of One Book 2) Hardcover Edition (2019)
Conan the Barbarian 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
Official Capcom Street Fighter Anniversary Edition Controller Collector’s Instruction Manual [189115]
The Bourne Ultimatum HD DVD + DVD Combo Edition [309]
picSKU: 210420-86625-1
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.