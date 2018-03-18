The Invasion of the Body Snatchers – Dell First Edition Paperback (1961)

$18.90
$13.90
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: Don Siegel | Donald Sutherland items
Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Lines: Throwback Space
Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Science Fiction | Suspense | Thrillers
Studio: Dell Books | United Artists
Original U.S. Release: December 22, 1978
Item Release Date: July 1, 1961
Rating: PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
This is a Dell First Edition Paperback of Jack Finney’s sci-fi classic The Invasion of the Body Snatchers, which has been adapted into numerous films. The book is in good condition, with some page yellowing from years of storage, along with signs of wear on the cover, bends and creases.
Specifications
- Size: 4x7 in
Cast: Brooke Adams | Don Siegel | Donald Sutherland | Jeff Goldblum | Kevin McCarthy | Leonard Nimoy | Veronica Cartwright
Directors: Philip Kaufman
Project Name: Invasion of the Body Snatchers
Authors: Jack Finney
Related Items
Categories
Cult Cinema | Dell Books | Featured | Horror | Science Fiction | Softcover Books | Suspense | Thrillers | Throwback Space | United Artists