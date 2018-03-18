Twitter
The Invasion of the Body Snatchers – Dell First Edition Paperback (1961)
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks.

Details

This is a Dell First Edition Paperback of Jack Finney’s sci-fi classic The Invasion of the Body Snatchers, which has been adapted into numerous films. The book is in good condition, with some page yellowing from years of storage, along with signs of wear on the cover, bends and creases.

Specifications

  • Size: 4x7 in

Cast: Brooke Adams | Don Siegel | Donald Sutherland | Jeff Goldblum | Kevin McCarthy | Leonard Nimoy | Veronica Cartwright
Directors: Philip Kaufman
Project Name: Invasion of the Body Snatchers
Authors: Jack Finney

