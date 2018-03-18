The Invasion of the Body Snatchers – Dell First Edition Paperback (1961)

Book SKU: 180318-71031-1

Weight: 1.02 lbs

Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Don Siegel | Donald Sutherland items

Product Types: Books | Softcover Books

Lines: Throwback Space

Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Science Fiction | Suspense | Thrillers

Studio: Dell Books | United Artists

Original U.S. Release: December 22, 1978

Item Release Date: July 1, 1961

Rating: PG

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This is a Dell First Edition Paperback of Jack Finney’s sci-fi classic The Invasion of the Body Snatchers, which has been adapted into numerous films. The book is in good condition, with some page yellowing from years of storage, along with signs of wear on the cover, bends and creases.

Specifications

Size: 4x7 in

Cast: Brooke Adams | Don Siegel | Donald Sutherland | Jeff Goldblum | Kevin McCarthy | Leonard Nimoy | Veronica Cartwright

Directors: Philip Kaufman

Project Name: Invasion of the Body Snatchers

Authors: Jack Finney

Related Items

Categories

Cult Cinema | Dell Books | Featured | Horror | Science Fiction | Softcover Books | Suspense | Thrillers | Throwback Space | United Artists