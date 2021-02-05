The Invaders: The Complete Cult Television Series DVD Edition

View larger $39.99 $32.97 - Select Qty - 1 2

Original U.S. Release: January 10, 1967

Item Release Date: July 28, 2020

Rating: TV-PG

Details

How do you convince the world that aliens have secretly come to Earth and taken human form in a plot to take over the planet? That’s the daunting and dangerous task faced by architect David Vincent (Roy Thinnes) who accidentally sees a UFO land and now must convince others to fight the threat – unless THE INVADERS silence him first! Now all 43 original episodes of the popular TV cult classic are available in one epic DVD collection – complete with a virtual galaxy of exciting special features designed to thrill any sci-fi fan.

Special Features

Presents the entire 43 episode series on 12 discs

Specifications

Number of Discs: 12

Region: 1

Runtime: 2280 min

Cast: Alfred Ryder | Anthony Eisley | Byron Keith | Diana Hyland | John Milford | John Ward | Kent Smith | Lin McCarthy | Max Kleven | Michael Rennie | Morgan Jones | Ray Kellogg | Richard O'Brien | Ross Elliott | Roy Thinnes | Simon Scott | Wayne Heffley | William Windom

Project Name: The Invaders

Creators: Larry Cohen

