The Hollywood Reporter (September 25, 2015)Terrence Howard, Jussie Smollett, Taraji P. Henson, Trai Byers, Bryshere Y. Gray [T91]

- Publication The Hollywood Reporter
- Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
- Genres: Drama | Music
The Hollywood Reporter (September 25, 2015) Terrence Howard, Jussie Smollett, Taraji P. Henson, Trai Byers, Bryshere Y. Gray, Empire on Fire! Broadcast’s biggest drama is back, A-list guest stars invade (Chris Rock as a cannibal?), hints of a tour and a spinoff about, and real-life twists create a soap within a soap. Co-Creator Lee Daniels. 100 Favorite TV shows as picked by Hollywood insiders.
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Bryshere Y. Gray | Jussie Smollett | Taraji P. Henson | Terrence Howard | Trai Byers
- Shows / Movies: Empire
- Genres: Drama | Music
- Publications: The Hollywood Reporter
- Product Types: Books > Magazines & Newspapers