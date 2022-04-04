Share Page Support Us
The Hollywood Reporter (October 18, 2013) Kathy Bates, Sarah Paulson, Angela Bassett [T01]

$11.17
$9.97
1 in stock
mag
SKU: 220403-100238-1
Weight: 1.2 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

The Hollywood Reporter (October 18, 2013) Kathy Bates, Sarah Paulson, Angela Bassett, Jessica Lange, Evan Peters The Business of Horror, Why Terror has Taken Over TV and Film Hollywood’s 20 Masters of Horror, American Horror Story, Johnny Carson’s ABC Flirtation, Fallout form a Focus Firing, Katie Couric on the Cliff

