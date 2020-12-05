Share Page Support Us
The Hollywood Reporter (May 2017) + Stranger Things Promotional Press Booklets

The Hollywood Reporter (May 2017) + Stranger Things Promotional Press Booklets
View larger

$29.99

$23.70


1 in stock


magSKU: 201205-83656-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Stranger Things  items
Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers | Press Ads, Photos & Books
Genres: Adventure | Buddy Films | Cult Television | Fantasy | Mystery | Television
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Events | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Featured is a sealed issue of The Hollywood Reporter published sometime in May 2017, that includes Stranger Things Promotional Press Booklets to present the streaming television series for Emmy/Golden Globe Awards consideration.

The item is in great shape with some wear. Everything is still sealed in original mailing sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.


Publication: The Hollywood Reporter
Project Name: Stranger Things

