The Hollywood Reporter (March 13, 2015) Kyle Chandler Tom Rothman Chris Kyle [U06]

The Hollywood Reporter (March 13, 2015) The ART of Disappearing…and coming back, After Friday Night Lights and an Emmy Kyle Chandler was offered every 40-year old male lead on TV, what did he do next? Escape to Texas and a few small film roles, Now he’s returned – and is never wearing a baseball hat again. SONY’s Sequel , Tom Rothman on His New Agenda. American Sniper’s Tragic End, New details of Chris Kyle’s fatal encounter.
