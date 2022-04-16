The Hollywood Reporter (March 13, 2015) Kyle Chandler Tom Rothman Chris Kyle [U06]

Share Page Support Us
The Hollywood Reporter (March 13, 2015) Kyle Chandler Tom Rothman Chris Kyle

The Hollywood Reporter (March 13, 2015) The ART of Disappearing…and coming back, After Friday Night Lights and an Emmy Kyle Chandler was offered every 40-year old male lead on TV, what did he do next? Escape to Texas and a few small film roles, Now he’s returned – and is never wearing a baseball hat again. SONY’s Sequel , Tom Rothman on His New Agenda. American Sniper’s Tragic End, New details of Chris Kyle’s fatal encounter.

