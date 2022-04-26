The Hollywood Reporter Magazine (August 16, 2013) Queen Latifah American Horror Story Asylum [S63]

- Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
- Genres: Drama | Horror
The Hollywood Reporter Magazine (August 16, 2013) The Musings of a Queen Latifah, new daytime talk show? Everything from stars to sob stories. What won’t be? Sexually (at least her). Do not Cross the Clintons, how TV projects about Hilary have hackles up from the left and right. TCAs: How to Read TV’s Tea Leaves, Two Deaths at a Hollywood Rehab Center. Big Gay Hollywood Wedding! Planning 101 plus Who’s Engaged. Advertising Page, American Horror Story Asylum, The most Emmy Award Nominated Program of 2013.
- People / Bands: Queen Latifah
- Shows / Movies: American Horror Story
- Publications: The Hollywood Reporter
- Product Types: Books > Magazines & Newspapers