The Hollywood Reporter (January 31, 2014) Mick Jagger, Martin Scorsese [S99]

- Publication The Hollywood Reporter
- Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
- Genres: Drama | Music Videos | Television
The Hollywood Reporter (January 31, 2014) Main Cover Page: Mick Jagger moves to movies, Scorsese and Grazer have joined the rock star, James Brown Biopic. Super Bowl The Studio Smackdown, Pilot Season Under Attack, Grammy’s Galore, Spotify’s CEO Zings Dr. Dre’s Beats Music, and Lou Pearlman The Wild Prison Interview. Advertising Cover Despicable Me2 We’re so Happy,
Explore More...
- People / Bands: James Brown | Lou Pearlman | Martin Scorsese | Mick Jagger
- Genres: Drama | Music Videos | Television
- Publications: The Hollywood Reporter
- Product Types: Books > Magazines & Newspapers