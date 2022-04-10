Share Page Support Us
The Hollywood Reporter (January 17, 2014) Sumner Redstone, Leslie Moonves, Roger Ailes [T61]

$11.17
$9.97
1 in stock
mag
SKU: 220403-100238-1
Weight: 1.2 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

The Hollywood Reporter (January 17, 2014) A Conversation with Sumner at home and one-on-one with Viacom and CBS’ combative leader, 90 as he addresses succession, CBS’ rumored play for Sony and his relationship with Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt. Exclusive Roger Ailes unleashed on Murdoch, MSNBC and why CNN is out of the news business. When TV was ruled by Lorimar, from Merv Adelson to Leslie Moonves.

