The Hollywood Reporter (February 9, 2011) David Fincher Kevin Smith[T88]
$11.17
$9.97
1 in stock
SKU: 220403-100238-1
Weight: 1.2 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

The Hollywood Reporter (February 9, 2011) David Fincher, The Anti-Social Networker, what will it take for this man to finally win his Oscar? Lunacy of Kevin Smith, mad genius or just mad? Charlie Sheen, money & mayhem, The Super Bowl Poll, The networks, the commercials, and Glee what America thinks.

