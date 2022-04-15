The Hollywood Reporter (February 9, 2011) David Fincher Kevin Smith[T88]

- Publication The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter (February 9, 2011) David Fincher, The Anti-Social Networker, what will it take for this man to finally win his Oscar? Lunacy of Kevin Smith, mad genius or just mad? Charlie Sheen, money & mayhem, The Super Bowl Poll, The networks, the commercials, and Glee what America thinks.
