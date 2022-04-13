The Hollywood Reporter (February 21, 2014) U2 Bono The Edge [T72]

- Publication The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter (February 21, 2014) The State of U2, Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen Jr., The world’s biggest band tackles politics, technology, that unfinished album and now, with an Oscar-nominated song, Hollywood: “We dont want to ever be heritage act, it might happen, but we’ll go kicking and screaming into that mode’ Why Simon couldn’t save X-Factor rough seas over Noah. Shirley Temple Black.
